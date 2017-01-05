AFriForum: We sympathise with Eskom trying to recover revenue
Afriforum says while it sympathises with Eskom, it believes debt recovery shouldn’t be at the expense of paying consumers.
PRETORIA – Lobby group Afriforum says it sympathises with Eskom’s efforts to recover debt but still believes the rights of law-abiding consumers should be upheld.
It was responding to the High Court in Pretoria’s decision to dismiss an application to stop the power utility from cutting power to non-paying municipalities.
The councils in the Free State, North West and Northern Cape have until next week to settle their accounts or their power will be cut.
Afriforum’s Marcus Pawson says they recognise Eskom’s right to recover debt, but believe it shouldn’t be at the expense of consumers who do pay their bills.
“It’s an unfortunate judgment, but we do sympathise with Eskom in trying to get in revenue for services rendered. We applaud the good financial standards that they want to apply.”
Eskom’s Matshela Koko says the utility’s growing debt prompted this response.
“We are sitting at R9 billion. We project to end the year at R12 billion. We can’t borrow money to generate electricity to give it to municipalities that don’t pay.”
If the affected municipalities fail to settle their accounts by next week, power will be cut during peak times in the mornings and evenings.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
