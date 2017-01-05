Three arrested in suspected EC vigilante attack

A 30-year-old man was assaulted by a group of people earlier this week after he was accused of stealing pigs.

CAPE TOWN – Three people are in police custody in the Eastern Cape for an apparent vigilante attack in which a man was killed in Alexandria.

It’s believed he was walking in the street with a friend when he was confronted by two men and a 17-year-old boy.

The police’s Mali Govender says: “On arrival, at the crowded scene, they found a severely assaulted victim.

"Ambulance personnel were treating the victim. While still attending to him, and before departing for the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries and passed away.”

Police arrested the trio shortly after the attack.

