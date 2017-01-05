Sadtu: Teachers doing something right

The union says that the matric results are proof that the DA is wrong for saying that its members are destroying South Africa’s education system.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) criticised the Democratic Alliance (DA) for saying that its members are destroying South Africa’s education system.

It has congratulated teachers for the work they put into the 2016 matric results.

Sadtu’s Mugwena Maluleke says its teachers have achieved results under trying times and should be praised for this.

He says that although there is still a lot of work to be done on the system, it is clear that teachers are doing something right.

“The DA has, through its mouthpiece, indicated that the matric results are a disaster. What we have seen yesterday and what we understand as standardisation is dispelling these particular lies that are being peddled by the DA for political reasons.”

