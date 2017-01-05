Rand Water to assess damage to Bassonia Estate properties after pipe burst
The authority is assessing the cost of damage following a burst pipe on New Year’s Eve at the estate.
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water says it’s currently in discussion with homeowners at Bassonia Estate in the south of Johannesburg, to assess the cost of damage following a burst pipe on New Year’s Eve.
The water supplier says that although it managed to stop the burst successfully, it lost an estimated 500 million kilolitres of water which caused floods that damaged houses, roads and infrastructure in the area.
Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale says: “We spoke to homeowners to assess the damage to their properties, so that we can compile a report.”
Mohale says the incident was not caused by a lack of maintenance.
“Rand Water has a schedule to maintain all its pipelines. It was not maintenance but maybe it was a result of pressure where the two pipes connect.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
