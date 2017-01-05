Popular Topics
Probe launched into Wayne Westner’s suicide

The police's Thulane Zwane on Wednesday confirmed the former golfer shot himself.

FILE: Wayne Westner. Picture: Facebook.com
FILE: Wayne Westner. Picture: Facebook.com
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the circumstances that led to the suicide of golfer Wayne Westner at his home on the south coast.

The police's Thulane Zwane on Wednesday confirmed that the former golfer shot himself.

Zwane says they received a call of a hostage situation at the home.

He says Westner's wife and children had apparently locked themselves in a bathroom.

Zwane says no one else was injured.

“He allegedly wanted to see his wife and thereafter he allegedly shot himself. The firearm used in the commission of the crime was seized by the police. The motive for the killing is still unknown at this stage and we are investigating."

Fifty-five-year-old Westner is best known for winning the South African open in 1988 and 1991, both times at the Durban Country Club.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

