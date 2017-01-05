Over 36,000 pupils fail matric in Eastern Cape
Teacher shortages & a lack of infrastructure are some of the factors said to have contributed to the poor performance.
CAPE TOWN - More than 36,000 Grade 12 pupils in the Eastern Cape have failed their matric and a number of factors have been blamed.
The provincial education department had aimed for a 70% pass rate but came in last compared to others, with 59% (including progressed learners). This is an improvement from last year's 56%.
Teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, dilapidated buildings and a lack of infrastructure are some of the factors said to have contributed to the poor performance.
Democratic Alliance MPL Edmund van Vuuren says the pupils are let down by the department: “The MEC promised that underperforming schools will be visited by multi-disciplinary base teams. They intended visiting 4,150 schools by the end of June last year. Only 350 schools were visited and that’s shocking.”
Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Yazini Tetyana says that the outcomes are not surprising: “We’re [the] worst-off as a province, in terms of everything. Infrastructure, we still have mud schools. You can’t expect anything good from this province.
WATCH: 76.2% pass rate for the matric class of 2016
To get your 2016 IEB matric results go to EWN’s special matric results page. Share the page with your friends.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Three arrested in suspected EC vigilante attack
-
Hard work throughout school career paid off - SA's top matriculant
-
Motshekga praises Gauteng education system
-
Sadtu: Teachers doing something right
-
Rand Water to assess damage to Bassonia Estate properties after pipe burst
-
Dam runs dry in Northern Cape town of Calvinia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.