Over 36,000 pupils fail matric in Eastern Cape

Teacher shortages & a lack of infrastructure are some of the factors said to have contributed to the poor performance.

CAPE TOWN - More than 36,000 Grade 12 pupils in the Eastern Cape have failed their matric and a number of factors have been blamed.

The provincial education department had aimed for a 70% pass rate but came in last compared to others, with 59% (including progressed learners). This is an improvement from last year's 56%.

Teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, dilapidated buildings and a lack of infrastructure are some of the factors said to have contributed to the poor performance.

Democratic Alliance MPL Edmund van Vuuren says the pupils are let down by the department: “The MEC promised that underperforming schools will be visited by multi-disciplinary base teams. They intended visiting 4,150 schools by the end of June last year. Only 350 schools were visited and that’s shocking.”

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Yazini Tetyana says that the outcomes are not surprising: “We’re [the] worst-off as a province, in terms of everything. Infrastructure, we still have mud schools. You can’t expect anything good from this province.

