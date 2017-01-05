Meet Marle Grabe, Gauteng’s top achiever

Grabe is one of three top pupils in the province who will receive a bursary from the Gauteng Education Department to further their studies.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng’s top achiever is Marle Grabe from Hoërskool Zwartkop in Pretoria.

She is one of three top pupils in the province who will receive a bursary from the Gauteng Education Department to further their studies.

A ceremony was held in Daveyton on Thursday, to honour the top pupils and announce the province’s achievements.

Grabe is the top achiever in Gauteng for the 2016 academic year.

Earlier on Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that the top three pupils will be funded for tertiary education.

“If you do so well that you get to the top three then one problem is solved – it’s that you have funding.”

Gauteng has the highest number of bachelor passes and leads the country with the highest number of schools that achieved a 100% pass rate.

