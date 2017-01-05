#MatricResults2016: Top achiever says there's no secret to his success

Conrad Strydom from Hermanus High School in the Western Cape was the very best performer in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – As last year's grade 12’s finally find out how they did in their final school exams, some of the highest achievers in the class of 2016 say their top marks are the result of hard work and resilience.

The class of 2016 achieved an overall 72.5% pass rate - that's a modest 2% increase from the previous year.

Top achieving students were honoured with certificates, prizes and valuables at the announcement ceremony in Midrand on Wednesday evening.

He says there's no secret to his achievements.

“Most definitely hard work. I have worked hard throughout my school career. I studied hard every day. I worked in class, revised the work at home, even worked weekends and holidays.”

CHEATING

Meanwhile, the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) has called on the Basic Education Department to intensify efforts to curb cheating during grade 12 exams.

Naptosa officials say the process in Limpopo in particular remains questionable.

The results of learners believed to have been involved in a maths paper leak in that province will be withheld pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident.

Besides the Limpopo incident, Naptosa President Nkosipendule Ntantala has applauded the department for hosting successful exams.

“We welcome the modest improvement of the results. We would like to congratulate the teachers that have worked so hard to ensure the learners succeed, and we would also like to congratulate the learners that have performed so well in the 2016 examination.”

