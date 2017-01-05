Education MEC Lesufi proud of Gauteng's matric achievements

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department has invested wisely to achieve what he calls an outstanding result for 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department has invested wisely to achieve what he calls an outstanding result for the 2016 academic year.

Nationally, the class of 2016 achieved a 72.5% matric pass rate that includes progressed learners.

Gauteng achieved 87%, the third highest pass rate in the country.

Lesufi says he is proud of this achievement.

“We have invested our resources in three of the most important areas, including our township schools, ensuring we have quality bachelor passes and sending the highest number of learners to the post-school environment.

Gauteng boasts an 87% pass rate and Lesufi is optimistic about achieving 90% this year.

“We are quite proud in Gauteng that of all provinces that have registered, some of the schools have achieved 100%. Gauteng leads the entire country with 32 schools that produced a 100% matric pass rate.”

Top performing schools and pupils were honoured during a ceremony on Thursday.

#MatricResults2016 MEC Panyaza Lesufi, Premier David Makhura & Education Minister Angie Motshekga are here. GN pic.twitter.com/II3zStDts2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2017

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)