Helderberg blaze ‘one of the worst’ in over a decade

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

Helderberg blaze ‘one of the worst’ in over a decade

Firefighters have been working tirelessly over three days to bring the fire under control.

FILE: A fire engine at the Strand fire station.
FILE: A fire engine at the Strand fire station.
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Some Somerset West residents have described a vegetation blaze in the Helderberg as the worst in more than a decade.

Firefighters have been working tirelessly over three days to bring the fire under control.

At least seven structures have either been damaged or destroyed.

Stunned residents looked on as helicopters collected water from nearby dams to tend to fresh flare-ups along the mountain on Wednesday.

Charred remnants of olive groves and vineyards on surrounding wine farms could be seen beneath a dense cloud of smoke.

Residents in the adjacent Boskloof Estate were among several families forced to evacuate.

Johann Erbe says, “Residents have been given the all clear to return. The fire came over the mountain and we asked all residents to evacuate. The wind changed at about 4pm and we had no option from that stage to evacuate.”

Officials say with winds dying down for now, they're hoping to completely extinguish the blaze.

GALLERY: Somserset West fire in pictures

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions