Helderberg blaze ‘one of the worst’ in over a decade

Firefighters have been working tirelessly over three days to bring the fire under control.

CAPE TOWN - Some Somerset West residents have described a vegetation blaze in the Helderberg as the worst in more than a decade.

Firefighters have been working tirelessly over three days to bring the fire under control.

#HelderbergFire people continue to drop off supplies at Strand Fire dept. for crews still working the fireline. NM pic.twitter.com/JoW2foPv0x — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2017

At least seven structures have either been damaged or destroyed.

Stunned residents looked on as helicopters collected water from nearby dams to tend to fresh flare-ups along the mountain on Wednesday.

Charred remnants of olive groves and vineyards on surrounding wine farms could be seen beneath a dense cloud of smoke.

Residents in the adjacent Boskloof Estate were among several families forced to evacuate.

#HelderbergFire No homes damaged in Boskloof estate, neighbouring Morgenster Est. olive vines affected. NM pic.twitter.com/2mvN4hZqcP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2017

Johann Erbe says, “Residents have been given the all clear to return. The fire came over the mountain and we asked all residents to evacuate. The wind changed at about 4pm and we had no option from that stage to evacuate.”

Officials say with winds dying down for now, they're hoping to completely extinguish the blaze.

GALLERY: Somserset West fire in pictures

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)