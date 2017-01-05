Hard work throughout school career paid off - SA's top matriculant
School principal Greg Hassenkam says a that collaborative effort between the school and the community ensures success in the matric exams.
CAPE TOWN – The country’s top matric student says hard work throughout his school career resulted in his remarkable achievement.
Conrad Strydom from Hermanus High School achieved an aggregate of 98% during last year’s matric final exams.
Strydom plans to study theoretical physics at the University of Stellenbosch this year.
“I am actually one of those guys who need to put in a little bit extra, I would say, to achieve a result.”
School principal Greg Hassenkamp says that a collaborative effort between the school and the community ensures success in the exam.
“First and foremost having an environment at home which is secure, safe and conducive to learning for the kids, I think that is paramount and coupled with the school and the home working together, I think you will get the best out of the pupils.”
The country’s top three students hail from the Western Cape.
To get your 2016 matric results go to EWN’s special matric results page. Share the page with your friends.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
