SA braces for matric pass rate announcement

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is due to reveal the highly anticipated national matric pass rate for the class of 2016 on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is due to reveal the highly anticipated national matric pass rate for the class of 2016 on Wednesday and her department says it has every confidence in the independently checked results.

Over 800,000 pupils sat for the exams across the country.

The class of 2015 achieved a 70.7% pass rate, a 5% drop from the previous year.

The wait is almost over for the class of 2016 as the country will learn later today how the matrics have performed.

Last year saw the Western Cape come up tops and they were closely followed by Gauteng.

The three worst performing provinces were Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

While the national pass rate will be made public on Wednesday, individual results will be released on Thursday.

The department says that results for two schools implicated in a mathematics exam paper leaks scandal in Limpopo will be withheld, pending the outcome of an investigation.

QUESTIONS RAISED OVER UMALUSI’S METHODOLOGY

With the matric pass rate for government schools due to be announced today, questions were raised about quality assurance body Umalusi’s methodology for adjusting the 2016 marks.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Shadow Minister for Education Gavin Davis has written to Umalusi questioning why marks have been adjusted for 32 subjects compared to 29 in the previous year.

Davis is concerned that the standardisation process may lead to an artificial inflation of the pass rate.

“And the problem is that Umalusi hasn’t presented any evidence that the exam paper was more difficult and this happened in 28 subjects.

“So I’m simply asking for the evidence of whether or not those papers were more difficult to warrant such major adjustment.”

But Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has defended the process, saying the correct processes were followed.

“Mr Davis lacks understanding and needs to receive a basic course from the notion of standardisation and education.

“And the rationale for it is very important because it allows us to balance the gaps and it also allows us to manage the quality of education and Umalusi is an independent body.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)