Judge Motata to appeal latest ruling against him?
Motata has been on paid special leave since 2007 when he drove his Jaguar into the wall of a Johannesburg house while under the influence.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s unclear if High Court Judge Nkola Motata - who was convicted of drunk driving in 2009 - will appeal the latest judgment against him.
Yesterday, the high court dismissed with costs his application to declare a judicial conduct committee and tribunal set up to investigate him as unconstitutional.
Motata has been on paid special leave since 2007 when he drove his Jaguar into the wall of a Johannesburg house while under the influence.
In a strongly worded ruling on Tuesday, Judge Dhaya Pillay questioned aspects of Motata’s conduct, including why he hasn’t owned up to his drunk driving offence.
Pillay says that Motata has not raised a genuine constitutional dispute and therefore delaying this matter any further is unwarranted.
Motata was due to face a tribunal in 2013 but proceedings were postponed pending his application.
Now that Motata has lost his bid to dodge the tribunal, a new date will be set and if he is found guilty of gross misconduct, it could lead to his impeachment.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Properties evacuated as firefighters battle Helderberg fire
-
Limpopo police dragging: Victim's family 'saddened' by incident
-
AfriForum back in court over Eskom interdict
-
Presidency weighs in on Msimanga’s Taiwan trip
-
Basic Education Dept expects positive results from Vuwani
-
EC records highest number of initiation deaths
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.