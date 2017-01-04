Judge Motata to appeal latest ruling against him?

Motata has been on paid special leave since 2007 when he drove his Jaguar into the wall of a Johannesburg house while under the influence.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s unclear if High Court Judge Nkola Motata - who was convicted of drunk driving in 2009 - will appeal the latest judgment against him.

Yesterday, the high court dismissed with costs his application to declare a judicial conduct committee and tribunal set up to investigate him as unconstitutional.

In a strongly worded ruling on Tuesday, Judge Dhaya Pillay questioned aspects of Motata’s conduct, including why he hasn’t owned up to his drunk driving offence.

Pillay says that Motata has not raised a genuine constitutional dispute and therefore delaying this matter any further is unwarranted.

Motata was due to face a tribunal in 2013 but proceedings were postponed pending his application.

Now that Motata has lost his bid to dodge the tribunal, a new date will be set and if he is found guilty of gross misconduct, it could lead to his impeachment.

