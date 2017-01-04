Popular Topics
Teacher unions expect modest gains in matric results

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will reveal the highly anticipated national pass rate for the class of 2016 this evening.

FILE: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: GCIS.
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Teachers’ unions are expecting a modest improvement in the 2016 matric results, emphasising there are still a number of challenges facing the Education Department.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is due to reveal the highly anticipated national pass rate for the class of 2016 on Wednesday evening.

Over 800,000 pupils sat for their finals countrywide.

The class of 2015 achieved a 70.7% pass rate, a 5% drop from the previous year.

South African Democratic Teachers` Union (Sadtu)’s Mugwena Maluleke says South Africans must realise the context in which teachers work and why achieving a higher pass rate has been a struggle.

“The legacies of apartheid are still evident in the rural provinces. Urban provinces, which have all the resources and social capital, always perform better than others.”

LISTEN: Why private school pupils perform better

Meanwhile, National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa)'s Basil Manuel says he’s not expecting great results on Wednesday.

“It could reflect a serious problem in the system if suddenly we saw a 10% increase in results, although we’re expecting a very modest improvement.”

To get your 2016 IEB matric results go to EWN’s special matric results page. Share the page with your friends.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

