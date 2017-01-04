Teacher unions expect modest gains in matric results

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will reveal the highly anticipated national pass rate for the class of 2016 this evening.

JOHANNESBURG – Teachers’ unions are expecting a modest improvement in the 2016 matric results, emphasising there are still a number of challenges facing the Education Department.

Over 800,000 pupils sat for their finals countrywide.

The class of 2015 achieved a 70.7% pass rate, a 5% drop from the previous year.

South African Democratic Teachers` Union (Sadtu)’s Mugwena Maluleke says South Africans must realise the context in which teachers work and why achieving a higher pass rate has been a struggle.

“The legacies of apartheid are still evident in the rural provinces. Urban provinces, which have all the resources and social capital, always perform better than others.”

Meanwhile, National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa)'s Basil Manuel says he’s not expecting great results on Wednesday.

“It could reflect a serious problem in the system if suddenly we saw a 10% increase in results, although we’re expecting a very modest improvement.”

