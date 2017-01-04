Limpopo police dragging: Victim's family 'saddened' by incident

John Khubayi died after two Limpopo police officers allegedly dragged him alongside a police vehicle on New Year’s Day.

JOHANNESBURG – A relative of a man who died in Limpopo allegedly at the hands of two police officers has spoken of her family’s anguish.

It’s understood there had been argument between Khubayi and the officers shortly before the incident.

Khubayi died from his injuries.

His sister Jane Khubayi says that the incident occurred in full view of other community members.

“We’re saddened that such a gruesome act as done by police who are meant to protect us.”

