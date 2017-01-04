Properties evacuated as firefighters battle Helderberg fire

About 120 firefighters have been working throughout the night to contain the flames, which were fanned by strong winds.

CAPE TOWN - Several structures have been damaged in a fire in the Helderberg area.

While firefighters have managed to contain the blaze, they remain on high alert. Emergency crews have been battling runaway vegetation fires which are affecting a number of farms.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday and the cause of the fire is unclear at this stage.

Several properties in the area have had to be evacuated.

City of Cape Town Fire And Rescue Service’s Theo Layne says: “A number of formal dwellings have been damaged or destroyed, including a very large main building that was destroyed in the fire.”

At least 12 fire engines, 10 water tankers and aircraft have been deployed to battle the flames.

Helicopters have been brought in to assist firefighting efforts on the ground by water bombing the dry areas.

Cape Nature's Tony Marshall says: “The fire has been contained, but it doesn’t mean it’s not hot. They’re still mopping up and it’s probably going to get very hot this afternoon. They have teams on standby and close at hand.”

