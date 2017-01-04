Mantashe: ANC in trouble if perception of looting continues

Gwede Mantashe says that the party needs to make sure that it can deal with those who use money to gain leadership positions.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Gwede Mantashe says the party needs to make sure that no one becomes party leader by accident, and that a proper process is followed in creating and grooming leaders.

He also again warned against corruption, saying the ANC will be in serious trouble if it allows the perception to continue that party members are looting the state.

Mantashe was speaking as the party prepares for its 8 January celebrations on Sunday.

The secretary general says the ANC must not have what he calls ‘accidental leaders’.

“Everybody just raises a hand and in the process gets elected leader, without scrutinising whether this person has a track record or commitment, or is this person serving the people. In that situation we end up with a leadership with no insight.”

He adds that the party needs to make sure that it can deal with those who use money to gain leadership positions.

But Mantashe says he’s not criticising other leaders in the ANC, because he himself is a part of that leadership.

“Once people start to equate the ANC to corruption and looting, we are in trouble.”