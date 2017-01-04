Hawks suspect same gang behind Parktown FNB heist

The same modus operandi was used in both incidents with a hole being drilled through a wall in order to gain access to the vaults.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say they can’t rule out the possibility that the same gang responsible for last year’s Randburg First National Bank (FNB) heist may also have been behind a similar robbery at the bank’s Parktown branch on New Year’s Eve.

The same modus operandi was used in both incidents with a hole being drilled through a wall in order to gain access to the vaults.

In the Parktown incident, R1.7 million was stolen and 30 safety deposit boxes emptied.

Earlier last month, over 250 safety deposit boxes were taken at the Randburg FNB.

The Hawks Ndivuho Molamu says: “We’re investigating each case on its merit but we can’t overrule the fact that the same suspects could have been the same ones who committed such crimes here at Parktown FNB.”

On New Year’s Eve, a group of at least four people drilled into two vaults at the bank’s Parktown branch, making off with R1.7 million and 30 safety deposit boxes.

FNB’s Lee-Anne van Zyl has confirmed that the incident took place, but could not give more details at present.

“I can confirm there was a burglary at FNB Parktown. At this stage we are busy with a full investigation.

“It is very difficult to give more information until I have completed my investigation report,” says Van Zyl.

Mulamu said no suspects have been arrested as yet.

“We are following all leads so we can gather as much information as possible so that we can bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Mulamu said they are working on identifying possible suspects, although this is difficult as they were wearing gloves and balaclavas.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)