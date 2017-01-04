Former golfer Wayne Westner commits suicide

55-year-old Wayne Westner was best known for winning the South African Open in 1988 and 1991

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that former professional golfer Wayne Westner committed suicide at his home in Pennington‚ on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

The police’s Thulane Zwane says they received a call of a hostage situation at the home.

He says Westner's wife and children had apparently locked themselves in a bathroom.

Zwane says no one else was injured.

“He allegedly wanted to see his wife and thereafter he allegedly shot himself. The firearm used in the commission of the crime was seized by the police. The motive for the killing is still unknown at this stage and we are investigating,” says Zwane.

55-year-old Westner is best known for winning the South African Open in 1988 and 1991, both times at the Durban Country Club.

He won 14 professional events, including two European Tour events, as well as the 1996 World Cup of Golf with Ernie Els.

