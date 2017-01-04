1 killed, 5 in hospital following EC thunderstorms

A man was killed in a storm Mthatha earlier this week while at least seven other people were struck by lightning.

CAPE TOWN – At least five people are recovering in hospital following deadly thunderstorms that lashed parts of the Eastern Cape.

At least 20 were injured after they were hit by debris from collapsed roofs and walls.

The Eastern Cape Health Department’s Sizwe Kupelo says: “And over 70 people were sent to various facilities around Mthatha, with one person declared dead on arrival at a Mthatha Regional Hospital. Some had head injuries, internal injuries as well as multiple other bodily injuries.”

The SA Weather Service has warned the Eastern Cape may be in for another severe thunder storm on Thursday.

