1 killed, 5 in hospital following EC thunderstorms
A man was killed in a storm Mthatha earlier this week while at least seven other people were struck by lightning.
CAPE TOWN – At least five people are recovering in hospital following deadly thunderstorms that lashed parts of the Eastern Cape.
A man was killed in a storm in Mthatha earlier this week while at least seven other people were struck by lightning.
At least 20 were injured after they were hit by debris from collapsed roofs and walls.
The Eastern Cape Health Department’s Sizwe Kupelo says: “And over 70 people were sent to various facilities around Mthatha, with one person declared dead on arrival at a Mthatha Regional Hospital. Some had head injuries, internal injuries as well as multiple other bodily injuries.”
The SA Weather Service has warned the Eastern Cape may be in for another severe thunder storm on Thursday.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
[GALLERY] Somserset West fire in pictures
-
Eskom trying to recover money owed since 2011, court hears
-
CT police probing alleged mob justice killing
-
Gauteng Liquor Board reverses trading hours decision for ANC birthday bash
-
[LISTEN] CPUT gives matric students option to improve results
-
Police probing double murder, suicide in botched house robbery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.