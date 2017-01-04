Helderberg fire contained - Cape Nature
Three separate fires have been reported in the Helderberg area, leaving the region covered in thick smoke.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have managed to contain much of a vegetation blaze which has been raging in the Helderberg area.
Emergency crews have been battling runaway vegetation fires which are affecting a number of farms. Several properties have reportedly been evacuated as a precaution.
At least 12 fire engines, 10 water tankers and aircraft have been deployed to battle the flames, which started on Tuesday.
Helicopters water bombing the dry areas have been brought in to assist on the ground firefighting efforts.
Cape Nature's Tony Marshall says: “The fire has been contained, but it doesn’t mean it’s not hot. They’re still mopping up and it’s probably going to get very hot this afternoon. They have teams on standby and close at hand.”
#Hansekopfire #Grabouw as captured earlier today by #DavidMorris This #wildfire leaves #devastation in its path More #adverse weather expect pic.twitter.com/B8xGb6a5DJ— Greater Overberg FPA (@OverbergFPA) January 3, 2017
City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service's Theo Lane says officials have been working non-stop to prevent the fire from spreading.
“Firefighters will remain on scene until the fire is completely extinguished.”
Donations of water and non-perishable food items can be delivered to the Strand fire station.
Separate fires have also been reported in Worcester and Kleinmond.
#KleinmondFire @KogelberBioRes #wildfire reached top of mountain Status out of control. Aerial resources & ground team fighting bravely C FB pic.twitter.com/cQsQTqqa9s— Greater Overberg FPA (@OverbergFPA) January 3, 2017
A busy day for fire crews across the city, Boland and Overberg, with fires in @Somerset_West, Grabouw, Oudekraal, Du Toitskloof, Kleinmond. pic.twitter.com/0bN1P7VNmn— VWS Wildfires (@vwsfires) January 3, 2017
Scenes from outside the Huguenot tunnel. @KFMza pic.twitter.com/L2zkppSl3r— Travis Rowe (@travisdrowe) January 3, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
