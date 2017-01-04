Firefighters continue to battle Somerset West blaze
Several helicopters water bombed a fire along the Boskloof area in Somerset West.
CAPE TOWN - Several helicopters are still water bombing a fire along the Boskloof area in Somerset West.
A fire next to residences in the Schapenberg area has been brought under control with the help of firefighters and volunteers assisting them.
Onlookers have lined up to see the helicopter scoop bucket loads of water from the Boskloof Dam and head towards the piece of land above the community.
#somersetwest fire - ongoing— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 4, 2017
Close to 40 firefighters remain on the fire line with an additional 30 en route #ProtectingTheEnvironment pic.twitter.com/c4Masf6Myn
Traffic officials are also on the scene to regulate traffic flow and clear the way for fire engines to get through to the blaze.
Officials on the ground explain changing wind directions often result in fires flaring up again.
#WCFires #SomersetWest Firefighters and volunteers fighting a blaze next to residences in the Schapenberg, Rome Glen area. KB pic.twitter.com/OGetFXTyRZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2017
GALLERY: Somserset West fire in pictures
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
