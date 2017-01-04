Popular Topics
Go

Firefighters continue to battle Somerset West blaze

Several helicopters water bombed a fire along the Boskloof area in Somerset West.

Helicopters collect water from the Boskloof Estate dam to fight a vegetation fire in Somerset West. Picture: Natalie Malgas/EWN.
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Several helicopters are still water bombing a fire along the Boskloof area in Somerset West.

A fire next to residences in the Schapenberg area has been brought under control with the help of firefighters and volunteers assisting them.

Onlookers have lined up to see the helicopter scoop bucket loads of water from the Boskloof Dam and head towards the piece of land above the community.

Traffic officials are also on the scene to regulate traffic flow and clear the way for fire engines to get through to the blaze.

Officials on the ground explain changing wind directions often result in fires flaring up again.

GALLERY: Somserset West fire in pictures

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

