EC records highest number of initiation deaths

At least 28 teenagers died during the summer initiation season.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape has seen the highest number of traditional initiation deaths.

At least 28 teenagers died during the summer initiation season.

Four initiates died in the Western Cape, most passed away due to dehydration.

The Traditional Affairs Department's Legadima Leso says: “I think we need more stringent control over initiation schools. Because if the vastness of the province, there these schools that slip up and we find ourselves with these high numbers.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)