City of CT threatens to tighten water restrictions

While average consumption has dropped over the past two weeks, it’s still 29 million litres above the desired level.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is threatening a blanket ban on the watering of gardens unless residents reduce their water usage even further.

Dam levels are now standing at only 46%, while water usage is exceeding 800 million litres a day.

City spokeswoman Priya Reddy says, “We know that there are still a number of dry months ahead. So unless residents reduce their water use to meet the target, even more stringent restrictions are likely in the near future.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)