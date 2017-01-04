City of CT threatens to tighten water restrictions
While average consumption has dropped over the past two weeks, it’s still 29 million litres above the desired level.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is threatening a blanket ban on the watering of gardens unless residents reduce their water usage even further.
Dam levels are now standing at only 46%, while water usage is exceeding 800 million litres a day.
City spokeswoman Priya Reddy says, “We know that there are still a number of dry months ahead. So unless residents reduce their water use to meet the target, even more stringent restrictions are likely in the near future.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
