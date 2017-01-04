Popular Topics
Another blaze starts in Cape suburb

City of Cape Town fire services officials have rushed to battle another blaze in the southern suburb of Steenberg.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
576 days ago

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town fire services officials have rushed to battle another blaze in the southern suburb of Steenberg.

It's not clear at the moment how the vegetation fire started about two hours ago near Military Road.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne says, “We’ve got an extensive area of vegetation that’s currently burning. There’s no immediate danger to any property. Four or five vehicles have been deployed to the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.”

Meanwhile, the N2 which was closed earlier between Botriver and Gordon's Bay due to the fire near Sir Lowry's Pass has been re-opened.

GALLERY: Somserset West fire in pictures

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

