Acsa: No more flight issues at OR Tambo
The airports company says delays on flights at the airport earlier were due to communication challenges.
CAPE TOWN – Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says there aren’t any more issues with flights at the OR Tambo International Airport.
There were reports of delays on inbound and outbound flights at the airport earlier.
Acsa says delays on flights at the airport earlier were due to communication challenges.
The challenges stemmed from technical issues in the air traffic navigation system.
Acsa confirmed in a statement that the issues have since been resolved and normal operations continue.
The operations management team and other stakeholders will continue to monitor the situation.
Acsa has advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for flight details.
More in Local
-
'ANC didn't request extension of tavern trading hours'
-
Mantashe: ANC in trouble if perception of looting continues
-
SA on list of global risks to political stability, should we be worried?
-
Randburg hostage situation resolved, no injuries
-
Another blaze starts in Cape suburb
-
Former golfer Wayne Westner commits suicide after hostage drama
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.