Acsa: No more flight issues at OR Tambo

The airports company says delays on flights at the airport earlier were due to communication challenges.

CAPE TOWN – Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says there aren’t any more issues with flights at the OR Tambo International Airport.

There were reports of delays on inbound and outbound flights at the airport earlier.

Acsa says delays on flights at the airport earlier were due to communication challenges.

The challenges stemmed from technical issues in the air traffic navigation system.

Acsa confirmed in a statement that the issues have since been resolved and normal operations continue.

The operations management team and other stakeholders will continue to monitor the situation.

Acsa has advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for flight details.