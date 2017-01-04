2016 matric class obtains 76.2% pass rate

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says this represents a slight increase from the 74% achieved in 2015.

MIDRAND - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced a pass rate for the 2016 matric class of 76.2% from a previous figure of 74%.

When progressed learners are included the pass rate is 72.5%, from a previous figure of 70%.

In terms of provincial performance (including progressed learners), the Free State had the highest pass rate of 93.2%, followed by the Western Cape at 87.7%, Gauteng at 87%, North-West at 86.2%, the Northern Cape at 82.2%, Mpumalanga at 81.3%, KwaZulu-Natal at 66.5%, Limpopo at 68.2% and the Eastern Cape at 63.3%.

The department says the class of 2016 has proven that the system is moving in the right direction.

It says more pupils have received bachelor degrees and will be able to enrol at universities.

In addition, over 100 schools have achieved a 100% pass rate.

The department says this year has seen the highest number of candidates writing the exams since the dawn of democracy.

The minister says the Western Cape had the highest percentage of bachelor passes at 40.9%.

The top three achievers are also from the Western Cape.

Overall 51.1% of matric learners got more than 30% for maths, while 99.7% of learners scored 30% or higher for life orientation.

