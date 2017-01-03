‘We’ll continue supporting annual minstrel parade’
Some minstrel parade spectators say they’ll continue supporting the traditional event, despite apparent divisions among organisers.
CAPE TOWN - Some minstrel parade spectators say they’ll continue supporting the traditional event, despite apparent divisions among organisers.
More than 12,000 minstrels took part in the annual Tweede Nuwejaar showcase through Cape Town’s streets on Monday.
But the run up to the parade has been marred by squabbling and legal battles with the City of Cape Town, which saw 36 troupes from the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association boycott the event.
#Minstrels Many of the Minstrels say they've been at the stadium since 11:00am. KB pic.twitter.com/KObFdozEVQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2017
Eyewitness News spoke to some spectators who are adamant the festivities shouldn’t be dampened.
“It’s a Cape Town culture and it’s very beautiful.”
One lady says: “I grew up with the coons all my life, that’s all I know.”
A man described what he enjoyed most about the event: “Their style, music and dance moves.”
Another believes you can’t claim to be Capetonian and not know of the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar: “It’s a tradition in Cape Town. If you don’t know about the biggest event of the new year, then you cannot be a Capetonian.”
#CTMinstrels spectators of the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities say they've been camping out for days to secure a good spot. NM pic.twitter.com/Gvv5D2pwtF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Two Limpopo cops implicated in death of man after being dragged
-
St Albans officials want prisoner cooperation before lifting lockdown
-
Man accused of raping girl (19) to appear in court
-
Gauteng police urge public to help them arrest hijacking gang
-
Suspect due in court over fatal shooting of CT toddler
-
Home Affairs urge parents to register newborns within 30 days
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.