‘We’ll continue supporting annual minstrel parade’

CAPE TOWN - Some minstrel parade spectators say they’ll continue supporting the traditional event, despite apparent divisions among organisers.

More than 12,000 minstrels took part in the annual Tweede Nuwejaar showcase through Cape Town’s streets on Monday.

But the run up to the parade has been marred by squabbling and legal battles with the City of Cape Town, which saw 36 troupes from the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association boycott the event.

Eyewitness News spoke to some spectators who are adamant the festivities shouldn’t be dampened.

“It’s a Cape Town culture and it’s very beautiful.”

One lady says: “I grew up with the coons all my life, that’s all I know.”

A man described what he enjoyed most about the event: “Their style, music and dance moves.”

Another believes you can’t claim to be Capetonian and not know of the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar: “It’s a tradition in Cape Town. If you don’t know about the biggest event of the new year, then you cannot be a Capetonian.”

