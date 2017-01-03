Two Limpopo cops implicated in death of man after being dragged

John Khubayi died from serious injuries to his head and legs and was certified dead on arrival at hospital on New Year’s Day.

JOHANNESBURG – Two Limpopo police officers have been implicated in the death of a man who was dragged by a state vehicle on New Year’s Day.

The Sowetan is reporting that John Khubayi was held by one of the officers from the passenger side of the vehicle and dragged for several hundred meters before he was left for dead.

It’s understood there had been argument between Khubayi and the officers shortly before the incident.

Khubayi reportedly had an argument with two police officers who visited his home. It’s understood they wanted him to sign a document.

One of the police officers seated in the passenger’s seat of the official vehicle allegedly grabbed Khubayi by both hands and ordered his colleague to drive.

This apparently happened in full view of the community, including his sister.

Limpopo police are investigating the incident but the officers remain on duty.

The matter has also been referred to police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

