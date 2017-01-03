RandReport: SA stocks start 2017 positively, rand in the red

The strong dollar had the rand on the backfoot, with the currency 0.60% softer at 13.8025/dlr.

JOHANNESBURG – South African stocks kicked off 2017 in positive territory as a platinum rally spurred producers of the precious metal, while dollar strength knocked the volatile rand into the red.

The benchmark Top-40 index gained 0.8% on Tuesday, the first day of trade after the long New Year weekend, to reach 44,261.26. The benchmark All-share index ended the day 0.7% higher at 51,020.66.

Platinum producers Lonmin and Northam were the biggest gainers, shooting up 16% and 7.7% respectively. The world’s top producer Anglo American Platinum rose 4.7%.

Spot platinum was up almost 4.6% at $941.30 an ounce, mirroring surges in other commodities such as oil after the release of upbeat Chinese data.

But the strong dollar had the rand on the backfoot, with the currency 0.60% softer at 13.8025/dlr.

Government bonds were weaker, and the yield for the benchmark instrument due in 2026 was 0.45 basis points higher at 8.97%.