-
No arrests in deadly Cosmo City shooting
The gunman is believed to have been involved in an argument with the three victims, which led to him opening fire on them.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say that no arrests have been made as yet after one person was shot dead and two others wounded in Cosmo City, north of Johannesburg over the New Year’s weekend.
The gunman is believed to have been involved in an argument with the three victims, which led to him opening fire on them.
The police are investigating.
Spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini says: “The suspect had pulled out a firearm, shot three people. One died at the scene and two others were taken to hospital. At this stage no one has been arrested.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
