Mother of slain baby vows to fight gang violence

Cindy Woodward's six-month-old daughter Zahnia was struck in the back of the head during an alleged gang attack.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of a baby killed in an apparent gang shooting says she will fight for justice for her daughter and other victims of gun violence.

It emerged in court earlier today her 6-month old baby was murdered in a suspected gang hit intended for someone else.

Four other men were hospitalised after they sustained gunshot wounds during the attack in Ocean View.

Fighting back the tears, Cindy Woodward says the newly decorated, now empty, baby room is a haunting reminder of her child's life.

“Now everybody is saying be strong, they don’t know what happens when I walk into that house and I look at all my child’s stuff. I can’t even sleep in my room; I can’t even go inside that room.”

Woodward's daughter Zahnia was struck in the back of the head during an alleged gang attack which was meant to target the child's father.

The baby and her father made a routine stop at the bus stop, waiting for Woodward to return from work at the time of the shooting.

In a plea to the Ocean View community and surrounding areas, Woodward says she will not tolerate gang violence to continue unabated.

“I told them. Everyone is like be careful. I am not scared of them, there is nothing more that I can’t take.”

The suspected gunman will remain in custody until his next court date later this month.

The chairperson of the Ocean View Community Policing Forum says high levels of gang activity in the area are alarming.

The CPF's Kathy Cronje says the community is still reeling from the most recent shooting.

“It hasn’t really died done. At the end of last year, we experienced three triple murders and that was all in relation to gang violence and it hasn’t stopped throughout the year. I just think that we have had many shootings in Ocean View, but never has it hit home so hard as when a 6-month old girl is killed.”

