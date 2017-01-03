Mbombo: We mustn’t assume people drink because they’re poor
The health MEC conducted an unannounced visit to the Heideveld Day Clinic to review the progress of a substance abuse programme.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says she's impressed with the progress of a new programme at the Heideveld Day Clinic aimed at curbing substance abuse.
Mbombo conducted an unannounced visit to the clinic on Tuesday to check on the Teachable Moments programme.
The program, in its pilot phase in the Western Cape, has seen hundreds of emergency centre patients receive help for dealing with drug and alcohol abuse.
Patients who come through the emergency centre with substance abuse-related injuries are given the opportunity to speak to trained counsellors before heading home.
WC health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo conducting a "surprise" visit at #HeideveldDayClinic. MM pic.twitter.com/FINjgJodl8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 3, 2017
Mbombo says, “We thought, let’s create that environment where we can have a one-on-one with these patients. We mustn’t just assume that people are drinking because they’re poor or whatever.”
Emergency centre head Sister Madenia Hoosain says they have seen tangible proof of the programme's success.
“There was one patient last week who said thank you to the counsellors, because he almost lost his job, and now because he’s got proof that he’s getting counselling the boss said ‘Oh but it’s fine. I was going to retrench you, but I’ll give you another chance.’”
By the end of November 735 people had already been screened.
#HeideveldDayClinic Mbombo checking on the Teachable Moments Programme, which is still in its pilot phase at 3 state clinics in the WC. MM pic.twitter.com/8UImzNHijg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 3, 2017
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
Gang nets R1.7m in FNB Parktown heist
-
Eskom to meet Exxaro about decline in BEE shareholding
-
KZN top cop Ngobeni remains suspended despite court ruling
-
Tough month ahead as petrol price hike hits
-
'Father of shot CT baby was target of hit'
-
217 suspects to appear in Gauteng courts after New Year's arrests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.