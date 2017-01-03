Taxi shortage leaves holidaymakers stranded - RTMC
RTMC says several people trying to make their way home have been stranded in coastal regions due to a shortage of taxis.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says several people trying to make their way home from their holiday destinations have been stranded in the Eastern Cape and other coastal regions, due to a shortage of taxis.
Many people are heading back to Gauteng this week, but it appears that there are more people who need public transport than the number of taxis available.
The RTMC's Simon Zwane has called on taxi drivers to not use this as an excuse to break the speed limit.
“We hope that the taxi industry will sort that out and those people will be transported safely to their destinations.”
By late Monday about 2,000 cars per hour were recorded traveling into Gauteng.
Traffic is expected to pick up through the week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
