FNB confirms second heist in Johannesburg

On New Year’s Eve a group of at least four people made off with R1.7 million rand and 30 safety deposit boxes.

JOHANNESBURG - First National Bank (FNB) has confirmed that a second heist has occurred at one of its Johannesburg branches.

On New Year’s Eve a group of at least four people drilled into two vaults at the bank’s Parktown branch, making off with R1.7 million and 30 safety deposit boxes.

FNB's Lee-Anne van Zyl has confirmed that the incident took place, but could not give more details at present.

“I can confirm there was a burglary at FNB Parktown. At this stage we are busy with a full investigation.

"It is very difficult to give more information until I have completed my investigation report,” says Van Zyl.

The Hawks’s Ndivhuwo Mulamu says no suspects have been arrested as yet.

“We are following all leads so we can gather as much information as possible so that we can bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Mulamu says they are working on identifying possible suspects, although this is difficult as they were wearing gloves and balaclavas.

This is the second such heist at an FNB branch, with more than 200 boxes taken from the Randburg branch in December.

No suspects were arrested in the first incident, with the cash boxes found a while later.