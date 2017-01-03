FNB confirms second heist in Johannesburg
On New Year’s Eve a group of at least four people made off with R1.7 million rand and 30 safety deposit boxes.
JOHANNESBURG - First National Bank (FNB) has confirmed that a second heist has occurred at one of its Johannesburg branches.
On New Year’s Eve a group of at least four people drilled into two vaults at the bank’s Parktown branch, making off with R1.7 million and 30 safety deposit boxes.
FNB's Lee-Anne van Zyl has confirmed that the incident took place, but could not give more details at present.
“I can confirm there was a burglary at FNB Parktown. At this stage we are busy with a full investigation.
"It is very difficult to give more information until I have completed my investigation report,” says Van Zyl.
The Hawks’s Ndivhuwo Mulamu says no suspects have been arrested as yet.
“We are following all leads so we can gather as much information as possible so that we can bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Mulamu says they are working on identifying possible suspects, although this is difficult as they were wearing gloves and balaclavas.
This is the second such heist at an FNB branch, with more than 200 boxes taken from the Randburg branch in December.
No suspects were arrested in the first incident, with the cash boxes found a while later.
More in Local
-
Parliament set to debate sugar tax this month
-
Thousands of Gauteng learners still unplaced
-
eThekwini reports no drownings at guarded beaches
-
Afriforum: Eskom should use other legal methods to recover debt
-
High traffic volumes as holiday makers head home
-
DA: ANC trying to manufacture outrage over Taiwan visit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.