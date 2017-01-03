Eskom probing fatal electrocution of CT doctor
Eskom is investigating the death of Oliver Raynham, who was electrocuted while sailing on a river in Stanford.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom is investigating the death of a Cape Town doctor who was electrocuted while sailing on a river in Stanford.
Oliver Raynham was a well-known ear, nose and throat surgeon in the city and he died last week while on a catamaran on the Klein River.
Raynham was electrocuted when the mast he’d been holding onto touched an overhanging electric cable.
Raynham's funeral is on Thursday.
Eskom's Jolene Henn says a formal investigation will take place next week.
“They both made contact with our 11KV overheard power line crossing the river. We are currently collecting all the information about the incident.”
The police have opened a separate probe into his death.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
