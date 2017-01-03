DA: ANC trying to manufacture outrage over Taiwan visit
The trip by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga to Taiwan prompted the ANC to demand government remove his official passport.
JOHANNESBURG –The Democratic Alliance (DA) administration in the City of Tshwane says the African National Congress (ANC) has tried to manufacture outrage over the trip by the city’s mayor Solly Msimanga to Taiwan.
On Sunday the ANC said national government should take Msimanga’s official passport from him because he had violated government’s policy of recognising only China.
Honored to receive @SollyMsimanga, mayor of @CityTshwane, who's also willing to transcend politics and strive for improving citizens' lives. pic.twitter.com/TLM5WcEW9b— Ko Wen-Je 柯文哲 (@KP_Taipei) January 3, 2017
China has a policy of only trading with countries that do not officially recognise Taiwan.
The city’s acting mayor Cilliers Brink says Msimanga did nothing wrong with this trip, and that it’s the ANC that actually has questions to answer.
“Point to us the stipulation that says ‘thou shall not trade or travel to Taiwan’. How is it that South Africa has a liaison office in Taiwan, and the Taiwanese have their liaison office in Tshwane? How is it that no trade and travel ban applies between South Africa and Taiwan?”
But the governing party has claimed the mayor was acting outside his authority by conducting this trip and that foreign policy was the preserve of national government.
The DA also says the ANC is being hypocritical because Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies also went on an official visit to Taiwan in 2014.
