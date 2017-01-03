ANC concerned about state of community branches

Members of the ANC leadership visited Evaton on Tuesday where they engaged members of the community.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it is concerned about the state of some of its branches which do not discuss issues meant to benefit society.

Members of the ANC leadership visited Evaton on Tuesday where they engaged members of the community who asked questions about the party.

National executive committee member Aaron Motsoaledi said ANC branches should know of challenges their communities faced and escalate them accordingly.

Speaking at the Mafatsana Hall, Motsoaledi said instead of succession and leadership discussions, branch leaders should exercise their roles of community development.

“What do you discuss in ANC meetings, are you discussing slates and succession battles?”

Secretary general Gwede Mantashe also shared a word and urged residents to report corruption when they saw it.

The party will hold its 105th anniversary celebrations in Soweto this weekend under the theme "Unity in Action".

(Edited by Neo Koza)