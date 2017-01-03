AfriForum challenges Eskom move to cut off non-paying municipalities
Eskom intends cutting supply on Thursday unless the eight affected municipalities in the Free State, North West and Northern Cape pay.
JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights group AfriForum has approached the High Court in Pretoria to interdict Eskom from cutting electricity supply to eight non-paying municipalities.
But the matter has been postponed until Wednesday because the judge wanted more time to read the affidavits.
Eskom intends cutting supply on Thursday unless the affected municipalities pay.
AfriForum says it represents law-abiding rate-payers who will be unfairly affected by Eskom’s decision to cut power supply to entire municipalities.
The affected councils are located in the Free State, North West and Northern Cape.
AfriForum argues that rate-payers should not be punished because of poorly managed municipalities, and that Eskom has other legal measures available to recover its debt.
An agreement was reached between the parties last year that similar power cuts would not take place pending the outcome of a full application, which is set to be heard in March.
The organisation wants Eskom to honour that agreement.
