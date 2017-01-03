217 suspects to appear in Gauteng courts after New Year's arrests

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police say that 217 suspects are expected to appear in the province’s courts on Tuesday after they were arrested over the New Year’s long weekend.

The suspects all face charges ranging from murder and hijackings to being in possession of dagga or unlicensed firearms, or stolen property.

The police’s Kay Makhubela says that Hillbrow in central Johannesburg remained a crime hot spot over the New Year period.

“Eight unlicensed firearms were discovered during the New Year operation and we managed to arrest 217 suspects for various cases, including the unlicensed firearm, possession of dagga, stolen property, hijacked motor vehicle as well as murder.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)