Illegal immigrants found in overloaded taxi
Limpopo authorities say that the taxi was travelling to Johannesburg and 14 of those found in the vehicle did not have legal documents to be in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Traffic police in Limpopo have arrested a Zimbabwean national on the N1 near Mokopane who was transporting 31 passengers from Zimbabwe in a minibus taxi.
The authorities say that the taxi was travelling to Johannesburg and 14 of those found in the vehicle did not have legal documents to be in the country.
Traffic spokesperson Joshua Kwapa says that Home Affairs officials were called to detain the illegal immigrants.
"We are taking this matter very seriously from the fact that this kombi was overloaded. We cannot condone this behaviour. We will ensure that we get a positive conviction on this matter because we have been talking about foreign nationals coming into this country and disobeying the rules of the road."
(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)
More in Local
-
Gauteng police hunting gang of robbers following crime spree
-
Nazareth Baptist Church members ready for pilgrimage
-
Man dies after being hit by car in Diepsloot
-
Gauteng Health MEC urges parents to immunise newborns
-
Man killed in Cosmo City shooting
-
Dept hopes to complete St Albans probe within a month
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.