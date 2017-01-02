Illegal immigrants found in overloaded taxi

Limpopo authorities say that the taxi was travelling to Johannesburg and 14 of those found in the vehicle did not have legal documents to be in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic police in Limpopo have arrested a Zimbabwean national on the N1 near Mokopane who was transporting 31 passengers from Zimbabwe in a minibus taxi.

The authorities say that the taxi was travelling to Johannesburg and 14 of those found in the vehicle did not have legal documents to be in the country.

Traffic spokesperson Joshua Kwapa says that Home Affairs officials were called to detain the illegal immigrants.

"We are taking this matter very seriously from the fact that this kombi was overloaded. We cannot condone this behaviour. We will ensure that we get a positive conviction on this matter because we have been talking about foreign nationals coming into this country and disobeying the rules of the road."

