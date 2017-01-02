Illegal immigrants found in overloaded taxi

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Illegal immigrants found in overloaded taxi

Limpopo authorities say that the taxi was travelling to Johannesburg and 14 of those found in the vehicle did not have legal documents to be in the country.

A traffic officer writes up a report. Picture: Supplied
A traffic officer writes up a report. Picture: Supplied
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic police in Limpopo have arrested a Zimbabwean national on the N1 near Mokopane who was transporting 31 passengers from Zimbabwe in a minibus taxi.

The authorities say that the taxi was travelling to Johannesburg and 14 of those found in the vehicle did not have legal documents to be in the country.

Traffic spokesperson Joshua Kwapa says that Home Affairs officials were called to detain the illegal immigrants.

"We are taking this matter very seriously from the fact that this kombi was overloaded. We cannot condone this behaviour. We will ensure that we get a positive conviction on this matter because we have been talking about foreign nationals coming into this country and disobeying the rules of the road."

(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions