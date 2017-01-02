'Too soon to speculate on St Albans prison brawl'
At least three investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.
CAPE TOWN - A week after a deadly riot at the St Alban's Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth, authorities say it's premature to speculate on the reasons for the violence at the prison.
At least three investigations are underway to determine what prompted more than 30 inmates to overrun warders with homemade weapons and knives on Family Day, killing three prisoners.
Eastern Cape Correctional Services Commissioner Nkosinathi Breakfast says he's trying to find solutions to inmates' grievances following reports of a hunger strike.
“I spoke to inmates and I have listened to their complaints, and currently I am in the process of considering all those complaints and seeing how I can assess them.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
