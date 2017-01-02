Sri Lanka holds upper hand at lunch at Newlands

Sri Lanka's decision to field first was vindicated in the opening overs as Suranga Lakmal got the first Test's man of the match Stephen Cook for a duck.

CAPE TOWN - The visiting Sri Lankans would have been buoyed after winning the toss against the Proteas in the second Test – captain Angelo Mathews immediately chose to field - as the overcast conditions and a green Newlands pitch provided ideal opportunities for his fast bowlers.

His decision was vindicated in the opening overs as Suranga Lakmal got the first Test's man of the match Stephen Cook for a duck.

Thereafter Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar consolidated the innings as they reached their 50-run partnerships before Amla was dismissed for 29 – clean bowled by new inclusion Lahiru Kumara.

Five balls later new batsman JP Duminy also headed back to the pavilion for a duck just before lunch courtesy of Kumara again - who was bowling with genuine pace – with the score on 66/3.

The Proteas added another 3 runs before the lunch break to take the score to 69/3 with Dean Elgar solid for his 36 and skipper Faf Du Plessis the new batsman at the crease.

The visitor will certainly be the happier of the two camps at lunch.

