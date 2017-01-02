Speakers Forum sends condolences on death of former FS legislature speaker Tsopo

Mantsheng Tsopo passed away on New Year's eve.

JOHANNESBURG - Condolences have been extended to the current free state legislature speaker as two of her grandchildren drowned in a swimming pool over the weekend.

At the same time the Speaker's Forum has sent its condolences to the family of former free state legislature speaker Mantsheng Tsopo, who passed away on new year's eve.

The forum's chairperson Baleka Mbete says Tsopo leaves behind a formidable track record of hundreds of graduates from a reference group she had chaired.

It had implemented a development programme aimed at empowering MP’s and members of the provincial legislature.

Tsopo also served parliament 13 years ago.

Parliamentary spokesperson Manelisi Wolela says Tsopo always thought about making a difference in society.

“Speaker Mbete as well described Ms. Tsopo as a visionary leader, a humble servant and a selfless dedicated champion of life-long learning.”

