Speakers Forum sends condolences on death of former FS legislature speaker Tsopo
Mantsheng Tsopo passed away on New Year's eve.
JOHANNESBURG - Condolences have been extended to the current free state legislature speaker as two of her grandchildren drowned in a swimming pool over the weekend.
At the same time the Speaker's Forum has sent its condolences to the family of former free state legislature speaker Mantsheng Tsopo, who passed away on new year's eve.
The forum's chairperson Baleka Mbete says Tsopo leaves behind a formidable track record of hundreds of graduates from a reference group she had chaired.
It had implemented a development programme aimed at empowering MP’s and members of the provincial legislature.
Tsopo also served parliament 13 years ago.
Parliamentary spokesperson Manelisi Wolela says Tsopo always thought about making a difference in society.
“Speaker Mbete as well described Ms. Tsopo as a visionary leader, a humble servant and a selfless dedicated champion of life-long learning.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
'Too soon to speculate on St Albans prison brawl'
-
Several suspects wanted after deadly Muizenberg beach stabbing
-
A wave of colour fills streets of CT as minstrel parade gets underway
-
Suspect arrested after 6-month old girl shot dead in CT
-
'Hunger strike at St Albans all but over'
-
217 suspects arrested in Gauteng on New Year's weekend
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.