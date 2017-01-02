Search on for missing Kraaifontein boy (2)

The 2-year-old boy was last seen at a park in the Wallacedene community on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Police are searching for a missing Kraaifontein toddler.

The 2-year-old boy was last seen at a park in the Wallacedene community late yesterday afternoon.

The Pink Ladies' Dessie Rechner is appealing for anyone with information to contact her or the police.

“He is a little male, small built, dark eyes, dark hair and average weight and height. If you see him or have any information please contact the local SAPS Constable Oshela 0219805516 or 0798939857.”

