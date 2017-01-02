Nazareth Baptist Church members ready for pilgrimage

-
Illegal immigrants found in overloaded taxiLocal
-
Nazareth Baptist Church members ready for pilgrimageLocal
-
Syrian child refugees taught to release stress and resist recruitmentWorld
-
May calls for unity in 2017 after divisive Brexit voteWorld
-
Expelled Russian diplomats leave United StatesWorld
-
Man dies after being hit by car in DiepslootLocal
-
Wijnaldum header gives Liverpool win over Man CitySport
-
Chelsea extend lead at the top, United leave it lateSport
-
World's best-paid footballersSport
-
'Tiger Woods gets 'at least one win' next year'Sport
-
Late Barkley goal earns Everton a point at HullSport
-
Qatar World Cup construction workers to get ‘cooling’ hatsWorld
Popular Topics
-
Queen Elizabeth still recovering from cold - Buckingham PalaceLifestyle
-
'Hollyweed': Prankster alters LA's landmark signLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson’s doctor Murray promises to tell kids about parentsLifestyle
-
Actor William Christopher, ‘M*A*S*H’ chaplain, dead at 84Lifestyle
-
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sherlock Holmes is match made in historyLifestyle
-
Tweede Nuwejaar: The show must go onLocal
Popular Topics
-
Shembe worshippers begin annual pilgrimageLocal
-
Political parties wish South Africans a Happy New YearLocal
-
Zuma describes 2016 as productive in New Year’s messageLocal
-
EFF thanks voters, labels 2016 their yearLocal
-
'Jobs, nation building & economic transformation priorities for 2017'Local
-
DA questions matric mark adjustmentsLocal
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] The real tragedy this week is Syria, not George MichaelOpinion
-
[OPNION] Refugees in Africa faced bitter disappointments in 2016World
-
[OPINION] How to keep tabs on your sugar intake over the holidaysOpinion
-
[OPINION] Inside Morocco’s AU ambitionsWorld
-
[OPINION] SA universities must learn to engage with chaosOpinion
-
[OPEN LETTER] Charles Nqakula apologises to Lukhanyo CalataOpinion
-
Matric Results 2016
-
[LIVE BLOG] ANC NEC briefingLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Black Friday fever hits SALocal
-
Understanding municipal politics: Exploring fruitless & wasteful expenditureLocal
-
Municipal Spending: The key factorsLocal
-
SA's worst wasters: The 20 most wasteful municipalitiesLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] #USElections2016: Trump wins race for White HouseWorld
-
[LIVE BLOG] State capture court battleLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] The 2016 mid-term budget
-
US investors brace for 2017 shocks after surprise 2016 runWorld
-
Acsa says it's working on solution to George Airport fuel issueLocal
-
Victims considering legal action after heist at FNBLocal
-
Debt Rescue warns of even tougher 2017Local
-
Why competition can be healthy for development-friendly tradeWorld
-
Silicon Valley’s obscure unicorns could boost 2017 IPO marketBusiness
Video
Audio
Infographics
Popular Topics
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
Nazareth Baptist Church members ready for pilgrimage
Nazereth Baptist Church spokeperson Enoch Mthembu says that worshippers are expecting to reach the top of Mount Nhlangakazi by the end of the week.
JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of members of the Nazareth Baptist Church are expected to be on their way to Mount Nhlangakazi in Durban for their annual pilgrimage.
Members of the church believe that God spoke to Isaiah Shembe on the mountain, instructing him to start the church in the early 1900s.
The church is one of the biggest indigenous churches in South Africa.
Nazareth Baptist Church spokeperson Enoch Mthembu says that worshippers are expecting to reach the top of Mount Nhlangakazi by the end of the week where they will start their 12-day pilgrimage.
Mthembu says that the 72km walk is very tough, however members are committed to continuing this tradition.
"Because we are committed and dedicated to following in the footsteps of the founder, they didn't reach the mountain on the first day. The only place where he stopped and slept, we also stopped at."
Meanwhile President Jacob Zuma has sent out his well wishes to those embarking on the pilgrimage.
Presidency spokeperson Bongani Ngqulunga: "President Jacob Zuma conveys his best wishes to the Nazareth Baptist Church members as they begin their pilgrimage."
The Nazareth Baptist Church recently made headlines because of leadership battles within the church.
(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)
More in Local
-
Gauteng police hunting gang of robbers following crime spree19 minutes ago
-
Illegal immigrants found in overloaded taxi38 minutes ago
-
Man dies after being hit by car in Diepsloot2 hours ago
-
Gauteng Health MEC urges parents to immunise newborns3 hours ago
-
Man killed in Cosmo City shooting3 hours ago
-
Dept hopes to complete St Albans probe within a month3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.