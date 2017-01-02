Gauteng police hunting gang of robbers following crime spree

The gang is believed to be responsible for fatally shooting a two-year-old child during an armed robbery in Olievenhoutbosch near Centurion.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of men who are believed to be involved in various crimes ranging from theft to murder over the weekend.

They are also believed to be behind the shooting of four people during other robbery incidents.

Two of these people were shot at a local tavern on New Year's Eve.

Police have urged the Olievenhoutbosch community to assist them in finding the culprits.

Spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: "Police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects that have been attacking the residents of Diepsloot. These crimes include murder, attempted murder, armed robbery. They [the crimes] were committed over the weekend."