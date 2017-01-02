Elgar’s century hands Proteas upper hand at Newlands

The gritty left hander played a quintessential Elgar innings as his teammates fell at regular intervals through the course of the day.

CAPE TOWN – Opening batsman Dean Elgar was the hero of day one at Newlands as he scored his sixth Test match century to help South Africa to 297/6 at stumps.

The gritty left hander played a quintessential Elgar innings as his teammates fell at regular intervals through the course of the day.

He was steadfast throughout his innings, giving little to no chances to a Sri Lankans while punishing anything lose. He was eventually out ending on 129, which included 15 boundaries thanks to the impressive Lakmal.

The visiting Sri Lankan would have been buoyed after winning the toss, captain Angelo Mathews immediately chose to bowl - overcast conditions and a green pitch provided the ideal opportunities for his fast bowlers.

His decision was vindicated in the third over as Lakmal removed the last Tests man of the match Stephen Cook for a duck; he edged a fine out swinger from the bowler.

Thereafter the recently run shy Hashim Amla joined Elgar out in the middle. The pair consolidated the innings as they put on an ominous 66 run stand before Amla had to go for 29 – clean bowled by new inclusion Kumara.

The new batsman in JP Duminy walked out in awkward circumstances as there were just 10 minutes left before the lunch break. He was sent packing in the same over as the visitors hit back; once again it was the 19-year-old Kumara who did the damage bowling with genuine pace.

The Proteas added another three runs before the lunch break to take the score to 69/3. Elgar was solid for his 36 and skipper Faf du Plessis innings was still in its infancy as they headed into the break.

After lunch Elgar and du Plessis were in control of things, taking the sting out of the momentum the Sri Lankans had built up before lunch.

Their partnership proved vital as they steered their team clear of what could have been very rocky waters post lunch. du Plessis was dropped during his innings, fortunately for the visitors it did not cost them too much as he was soon back in the pavilion for 38. His wicket was deservedly taken by the veteran spinner Rangana Herath with the score at 142/4.

Temba Bavuma walked out to bat at the venue where last year he scored his maiden Test century. After showcasing wonderful technique with two straight drive boundaries, the diminutive right-hander holed out to deep square leg in soft fashion. The youngster Kumara again got a wicket with the short ball, his third of the day.

Quinton De Kock joined Elgar at the crease, their contribution was now vital with the Sri Lankans knowing one more wicket handed them a bite at the tail.

The dynamic De Kock and the resolute Elgar provided the partnership of the day, they contributed 103 runs together in a stand that effectively swung day one in South Africa’s favor.

De Kock’s runs came in rapid fashion relative to the rest of the batting line up; bringing up his half century in 61 balls.

The partnership was prospering and it seemed destined that the pair would make it to stumps, however Lakmal got the wicket of Elgar shortly after the new ball was taken, and also just before the close of play.

Kyle Abbott then saw that the home team did not lose another wicket before stumps, he ended on 16 not out alongside De Kock (68 not out) who will want to go to his century tomorrow.