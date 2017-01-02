Dept hopes to complete St Albans probe within a month

The correctional facility near Port Elizabeth is currently under a partial lockdown on the back of the mayhem in which three convicts died.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape's Department of Correctional Services is hoping to complete its investigation into a deadly brawl at the St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth within a month.

The correctional facility on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth is currently under a partial lockdown on the back of the mayhem in which three convicts were stabbed to death last week.

At the same time, a group of prisoners are refusing to take their food in protest of what they say are terrible conditions at the prison. It is understood that some have expressed their grievances with management.

Eastern Cape correctional commissioner Nkosinathi Breakfast says this will form part of the probe.

"We would like the investigation to take a month but we need to wait for those in hospital to regain consciousness, so that they are ready to give their statements."

Management has also relaxed the lock down allowing some inmates visits and an opportunity to make calls.

