CT woman nabbed at beach in connection with husband's death

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

CT woman nabbed at beach in connection with husband's death

The woman was arrested at the Strandfontein Pavilion after being spotted by the sister of the deceased, who was also on the beach at the time.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A woman is being detained at the Philippi Police station on murder charges after her New Year's beach day was nipped in the bud by the city's marine law enforcement unit on Sunday.

She was arrested at the Strandfontein Pavilion in connection with her husband's death after being spotted by the sister of the deceased, who was also on the beach at the time.

Police had been unable to track her down since the December killing.

Law enforcement's principal inspector Wayne Dyason said: "She managed to evade arrest because they couldn't track her down. They didn't know where she was. In these cases it's only a matter of time before someone spots them and reports them. Whether it's us or any other person and they report something like that to you, then you do have a duty to act on it."

(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions