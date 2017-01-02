CT woman nabbed at beach in connection with husband's death

The woman was arrested at the Strandfontein Pavilion after being spotted by the sister of the deceased, who was also on the beach at the time.

CAPE TOWN - A woman is being detained at the Philippi Police station on murder charges after her New Year's beach day was nipped in the bud by the city's marine law enforcement unit on Sunday.

She was arrested at the Strandfontein Pavilion in connection with her husband's death after being spotted by the sister of the deceased, who was also on the beach at the time.

Police had been unable to track her down since the December killing.

Law enforcement's principal inspector Wayne Dyason said: "She managed to evade arrest because they couldn't track her down. They didn't know where she was. In these cases it's only a matter of time before someone spots them and reports them. Whether it's us or any other person and they report something like that to you, then you do have a duty to act on it."

